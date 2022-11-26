SC Lottery
Community Resource Center to host toy drive in Summerville

A Lowcountry nonprofit is teaming up with the Dorchester County government for the first of three “major toy collections” Sunday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
The Community Resource Center is holding the toy drive at their Summerville location at 116 West Second North Street.

The toy drive runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday.

Organizations say toy donations should be unwrapped.

