Community Resource Center to host toy drive in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is teaming up with the Dorchester County government for the first of three “major toy collections” Sunday.

The Community Resource Center is holding the toy drive at their Summerville location at 116 West Second North Street.

The toy drive runs from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday.

Organizations say toy donations should be unwrapped.

