Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

The St. Andrews Fire Department said they responded to a fire at a home on Catawba Road Friday...
The St. Andrews Fire Department said they responded to a fire at a home on Catawba Road Friday night.(provided)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months.

St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.

Arriving crews found heavy fire conditions and worked “in a defensive mode” because of the heavy fire, Berkel said.

Berkel said a firefighter suffered a minor injury but was not transported and no civilians were injured.

Berkel said they are working with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Crews previously responded to the same address in early October for a fire, Berkel said.

