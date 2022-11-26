SC Lottery
Gamecocks Shock Clemson! Beat Tigers For First Time Since 2013

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since 2013, the Gamecocks have the upper hand on their upstate rivals from Clemson.

Mitch Jeter’s 35 yard FG early in the 4th quarter was the difference as South Carolina shocked 8th ranked Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley on Saturday.

The win ends Clemson’s 7 game win streak over South Carolina, tied for the longest win streak in the series.

Coming off another huge win over then 5th ranked Tennessee last Saturday in which he threw for over 400 yards and 6 touchdowns, Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and 2 TD’s in this victory.

Will Shipley rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort for the Tigers who lost their first game at home since 2016.

