Man arrested after firing gun inside home, making threats to deputies

Victor Manuel Escobar, 30, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after firing a gun inside a home after deputies knocked on his door.

Victor Manuel Escobar, 30, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies responded to a home in the Jericho Mobile Home Park on Savannah Highway around 7 p.m. Friday after a caller said she had been threatened by her adult son.

The son had left before deputies arrived so they went to Escobar’s home in the same community and knocked on the door, Knapp said.

Deputies said they heard multiple gunshots from inside the home and the man came outside and threatened them before returning inside.

Knapp said deputies worked to get the man to surrender over the next hour before he finally walked out around 8:40 p.m.

A roommate inside the home was uninjured.

Knapp said deputies located a handgun inside the home and several shell casings around the front and back porches of the home.

Escobar was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

