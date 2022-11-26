SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mutts leads Virginia Tech past Charleston Southern 69-64

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies (6-1).

A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch.

Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Among the starters, Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds, Tahlik Chavez scored 12 and Bryan added 11.

Virginia Tech is 7-0 all-time against Charleston Southern. This win was vastly different than the first six that the Hokies claimed by an average of 27.2 points. The largest lead on Friday was six points for each team, both in the first half. In all, there were 13 ties and 10 lead changes.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Officials say the suspect robbed the store using a silver and black semi-auto handgun.
Authorities looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies
One dead after crashing in Greenville Co. on Thanksgiving
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

Latest News

Football
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 14
The Stingrays suffered a 3-1 loss to Atlanta on Friday
Stingrays Fall in Goaltending Battle, Lose to Atlanta 3-1
No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal
The Citadel Basketball
Clark’s 26 lead The Citadel over IUPUI 74-53