SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

The spacecraft also snapped a selfie on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission.

If Orion completes its trek beyond the moon and back to Earth, it will be the furthest a spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever traveled.

For now, it’s only carrying inanimate, scientific payloads.

Nasa’s Artemis program aims to eventually establish a lunar outpost to permanently host astronauts for the first time in history.

The hope is to one day pave a route to Mars.

The Artemis one mission launched on Nov. 16. The Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
Orangeburg authorities looking for missing child after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four...
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

Latest News

Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
Officers rescue man stranded on subway tracks in NYC
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
COOL! NASA release closest images of moon's surface
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the...
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio