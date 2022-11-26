PHOTOS: The Charleston Place kicks off the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic Charleston hotel began the holiday season with a tree lighting, carolers and “snow” on Friday.

The Charleston Place transformed into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays.

Every evening at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., through New Year’s Eve, snow will magically fall on Market Street Circle, blanketing the holiday trees and the hotel’s grand decor in a lovely sheet of winter white.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests and locals to celebrate the holidays at The Charleston Place this year,” Robert Megargle, managing director of The Charleston Place, said. “It is our hope that the thoughtful experiences we have arranged will spark joy and inspire connection during this magical time of year and into the new year.”

The Charleston Caroling Company also rang in the season with songs of joy and peace - spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear. For details on the event just click on the big red box.

The Charleston Place will transform into a dazzling holiday bazaar, with spectacular décor and an array of festivities for all ages. From the beloved holiday train and Teddy Bear Tea to a Santa’s Workshop pop-up and twice nightly “snowfall” in the hotel’s Market Street Circle, everyone is invited to The Charleston Place to celebrate the magic of the season.

Find out what’s happening at The Charleston Place by clicking here.

