Rain chances increase this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine returns today with high pressure in control. It will be cool and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will cross our area tomorrow, bringing with it scattered showers and storms. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy as the most widespread activity will be in the morning. We will dry out in the afternoon with some sunshine. Another area of high pressure will move into the Lowcountry on Monday and Tuesday, it will be sunny and dry with highs near 70 degrees. Another system will approach our area by the middle of the week, a few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms. PM Clearing. High 74, Low 53.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68, Low 49.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 75, Low 54.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 65, Low 45.

