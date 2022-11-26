SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reports: At least 8 dead in landslide on Italian island

FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. A landslide caused by a storm killed at least eight people on the island of Ischia on Nov. 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A landslide triggered by a storm on the southern Italian island of Ischia has killed at least eight people, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said Saturday.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed and more people are missing, including at least three children.

At least 100 people were stranded in isolated parts of the island, and the mayor urged people to stay at home.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 27-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Victim identified in deadly Ladson shooting
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
Orangeburg authorities looking for missing child after mother found dead
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four...
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

Latest News

A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes
FILE - A hippo floats in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug...
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
Charleston’s favorite cow is ready for the holidays!
The Coburg Cow returns and she’s ready for Christmas
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by two cars while...
Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call