Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by a car while responding to a call Friday night.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a Honda sedan collided with a Charleston County EMS ambulance on Magwood Drive and Glenn McConnell Parkway around 9 p.m. Knapp says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and no one else was hurt, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says a second vehicle struck the ambulance after the first crash, but no one was hurt.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both crashes.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.