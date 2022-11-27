Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night.

These interruption include the county’s 911 lines.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered.

The sheriff’s office did not say what is causing the interruptions.

