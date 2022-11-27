SC Lottery
Cold front to keep rain chances elevated today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will cross our area later today, bringing with it scattered showers and storms. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy as the most widespread activity will be this morning. Temperatures will continue to climb this morning as warm air has surged into the Lowcountry. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will dry out in the afternoon with some sunshine. Another area of high pressure will move into the Lowcountry on Monday and Tuesday, it will be sunny and dry with highs near 70 degrees. Another system will approach our area by the middle of the week, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Much cooler Thursday behind the system, highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms. PM Clearing. High 78, Low 53.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68, Low 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 76, Low 47.

THURSDAY: Sunny & Cool. High 58, Low 38.

