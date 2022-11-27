SC Lottery
Deputies: 3 injured in Beaufort County shooting

Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in...
Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaufort County.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a vehicle being shot while driving on Burnt Church Road around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said they located a vehicle damaged by gunfire on Ann Smith Drive with three people inside who had been shot.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by emergency services while the third victim left the scene as aid was being rendered, deputies said.

Deputies believe the person who left the scene may have an injury to one of his legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

