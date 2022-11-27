Frampton’s 18 lead Western Kentucky over SC State 90-64

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton scored 18 points as Western Kentucky beat South Carolina State 90-64 on Saturday night.

Frampton finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Hilltoppers (6-1). Emmanuel Akot scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tyrone Marshall was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Lesown Hallums finished with 21 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-7). Justin Wilson added 11 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Cam Jones had 10 points and four assists. The loss is the seventh straight for the Bulldogs.

