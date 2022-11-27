SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry animal shelter introduces new donation methods

Dorchester Paws announced new ways to make donations to the shelter.
Dorchester Paws announced new ways to make donations to the shelter.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws announced new ways to make donations to the shelter.

The shelter has started accepting forms of CryptoCurrency such as Bitcoin and Etherium as a donation method. The shelter says cryptocurrency donation is non-taxable and the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. The shelter is matching cryptocurrency donations for the first $2,500 donated.

“With GivingTuesday ahead, we could not think of a better time to make it even easier for the public to donate to a shelter that desperately needs their support,” Director of Development Danielle Zuck said. “For anyone who donates next week, via CryptoCurrency of the Donate Now, Pay Later option, the money will be matched! Everyone has a platform they are most comfortable donating through and today, our shetler is ensuring we make it easy for them.All money raised will go towards the care of a very outdated and overcrowded shelter.”

The shelter has also introduced a donate now, pay later option that allows donors to choose an amount and set up a payment plan to pay over time.

A third newly introduced option is to donate to the shelter directly using @dorchesterpaws on Venmo.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by two cars while...
Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call
Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
Victor Manuel Escobar, 30, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and...
Man arrested after firing gun inside home, making threats to deputies
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
Orangeburg authorities looking for missing child after mother found dead

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws ‘urgently’ seeking fosters
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man arrested after firing gun inside home, making threats to deputies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Small Business Saturday sheds light on Lowcountry entrepreneurs