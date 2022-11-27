Lowcountry animal shelter introduces new donation methods

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws announced new ways to make donations to the shelter.

The shelter has started accepting forms of CryptoCurrency such as Bitcoin and Etherium as a donation method. The shelter says cryptocurrency donation is non-taxable and the donor will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. The shelter is matching cryptocurrency donations for the first $2,500 donated.

“With GivingTuesday ahead, we could not think of a better time to make it even easier for the public to donate to a shelter that desperately needs their support,” Director of Development Danielle Zuck said. “For anyone who donates next week, via CryptoCurrency of the Donate Now, Pay Later option, the money will be matched! Everyone has a platform they are most comfortable donating through and today, our shetler is ensuring we make it easy for them.All money raised will go towards the care of a very outdated and overcrowded shelter.”

The shelter has also introduced a donate now, pay later option that allows donors to choose an amount and set up a payment plan to pay over time.

A third newly introduced option is to donate to the shelter directly using @dorchesterpaws on Venmo.

