Police looking for missing, endangered woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg Police are searching for a woman who went missing just over two weeks ago.

Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post from the city of Orangeburg.

The post states that Holmes suffers from a mental illness and needs medication daily.

She was last wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket.

Officials did not say how old Holmes is.

Anyone having information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

