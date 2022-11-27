SC Lottery
Police looking for missing, endangered woman

Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post from the City of Orangeburg.(City of Orangeburg)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg Police are searching for a woman who went missing just over two weeks ago.

Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post from the city of Orangeburg.

The post states that Holmes suffers from a mental illness and needs medication daily.

She was last wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket.

Officials did not say how old Holmes is.

Anyone having information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

