All-clear given, students return after bomb threat prompts evacuation at Williamsburg Co. middle school

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students returned to a Williamsburg County middle school after a bomb threat caused an evacuation Monday morning.

Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts was evacuated Monday morning and students were taken to Kingstree High School, the district said.

Officials said the school was checked by law enforcement who gave the all-clear.

Students were then transported back to Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts.

