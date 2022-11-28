SC Lottery
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery.

Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:

3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3

The winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Blue Water #24 at 2493 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

