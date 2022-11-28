SC Lottery
Cold front to bring unsettled weather mid-week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s all sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the low 70s. We’ll start out a little cooler tomorrow morning in the 40s but still manage to wind up in the low 70s again by the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead our next storm system which will bring the chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late Wednesday pushing any showers and storms quickly through our area. With the front offshore Thursday. sunshine will return but the temperatures will turn much chillier. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s on Thursday with low temperatures in the 30s by Friday morning. The cool down looks like it will only last through Friday with a return of milder air over the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 75.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chilly. High 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 72.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 68.

