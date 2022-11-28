SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Construction nearing completion on new Dorchester Co. emergency operations, 911 center

Dorchester County's new 17,000 square foot, $12 million Emergency Operations and 911 Call...
Dorchester County's new 17,000 square foot, $12 million Emergency Operations and 911 Call Center has been under construction for over a year.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say construction is “entering the final stretches” for the county’s new $12 million emergency operations and 911 call center.

Deputy County Administrator Daniel Prentice said the county maxed out when it comes to space to expand at their current facility on Deming Way. He said the new building next door is built to last for at least 50 years.

The 17,000-square-foot building has been under construction for over a year. Prentice said the work is behind schedule but has remained on budget.

The building will house an expanded 911 call center, the emergency operations center and the county’s consolidated center, which is currently based in St. George.

The new EOC can accommodate up to four times as many law enforcement officers compared to the current one. It also has room for first responders to sleep during an emergency.

Prentice said the facility will let the county work more efficiently while preparing for growth at the same time.

“We have seven [911] consoles that will activate going into this facility, but it’s being built with a total of 20,” Prentice said, “and so that will allow us to grow into the future as we add additional positions over time, so we can continue to expand that mission as call volume increases with it.”

The county said the 911 center and all of the equipment could be ready to move into the new building in the spring.

Officials said once the EOC and 911 center move out of the building, the sheriff’s office will be able to expand inside of their current headquarters.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both...
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after power lines downed
Charleston County deputies continue searching for leads in a shooting that sent a...
Deputies investigate McClellanville shooting
Charleston firefighters were able to rescue a kitten treading water in a drainage pipe Monday...
Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe
Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery.
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston