Construction nearing completion on new Dorchester Co. emergency operations, 911 center

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say construction is “entering the final stretches” for the county’s new $12 million emergency operations and 911 call center.

Deputy County Administrator Daniel Prentice said the county maxed out when it comes to space to expand at their current facility on Deming Way. He said the new building next door is built to last for at least 50 years.

The 17,000-square-foot building has been under construction for over a year. Prentice said the work is behind schedule but has remained on budget.

The building will house an expanded 911 call center, the emergency operations center and the county’s consolidated center, which is currently based in St. George.

The new EOC can accommodate up to four times as many law enforcement officers compared to the current one. It also has room for first responders to sleep during an emergency.

Prentice said the facility will let the county work more efficiently while preparing for growth at the same time.

“We have seven [911] consoles that will activate going into this facility, but it’s being built with a total of 20,” Prentice said, “and so that will allow us to grow into the future as we add additional positions over time, so we can continue to expand that mission as call volume increases with it.”

The county said the 911 center and all of the equipment could be ready to move into the new building in the spring.

Officials said once the EOC and 911 center move out of the building, the sheriff’s office will be able to expand inside of their current headquarters.

