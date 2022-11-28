Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay.

A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water.

That is when the Georgetown boat crew was called out and rescued the three men from an overturned boat.

“The mariners had all the proper safety equipment onboard, including flares used to help us quickly locate them,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Lowery said. “Our response time was quick thanks to the accurate position provided to us by the watchstanders at Sector Charleston.”

The Coast Guard says no injuries were reported, and all three men were wearing life jackets.

