SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies continuing search for missing 5-year-old Orangeburg County girl

Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her...
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her mother dead on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say finding the child is their top priority.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing 5-year-old Orangeburg County child says all they want is to bring her home.

Investigators say 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is missing from the home where she lived with her mother, who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day.

“She’s a sweet little girl and we just want her home safe,” the child’s uncle, Pauley Jumper, said. “She’s not able to walk. She can’t talk. So, everybody, just keep praying that we can get her home.”

Deputies say finding the child is a priority as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jumper’s death, which they learned about shortly after noon on Thanksgiving Day when they responded to a home in the 200 block of Louise Drive for a welfare check on the woman.

The sheriff’s office said the mother’s cousin reported that she had not heard from the woman, who family members identified to WIS-TV as Crystal Jumper, since Nov. 1. The incident report says the cousin told deputies it was unlike Jumper to not contact her and that they normally talked on a daily basis.

Deputies say they did not see any vehicles in the yard of the home and did not get a response when they knocked on the door. A deputy who walked around the home reported an odor associated with decomposition coming from the back of the home, the report state.

When investigators made entry into the home, they found Jumper dead but said there was no sign of the child.

The incident report states deputies placed a be-on-the-lookout advisory on Jumper’s vehicle, but the sheriff’s office has not released a description of the vehicle to the public.

Anyone with information on her location or the death of her mother is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

Latest News

Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in murder at North Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Jarod Lowery
Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect turns himself in; bond set at $1M
Charleston Police say Savannah Highway was closed in both directions near Wappoo Road after a...
Savannah Hwy. reopens after power lines cleared from roadway
North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from...
Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society