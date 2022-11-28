Deputies investigate McClellanville shooting

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies continue searching for leads in a shooting that sent a McClellanville man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District at approximately 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning where the shooting victim had arrived. EMS took the main to a Mount Pleasant hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to the leg, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

“The victim later spoke with deputies but offered inconsistent accounts of how and where he had suffered the injury,” Knapp said.

A resident later reported hearing two gunshots Wednesday night near the Tibwin community.

“Deputies canvassed the area but did not immediately find any evidence of a shooting,” Knapp said.

The investigation is continuing and Knapp said no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

