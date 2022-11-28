SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery.
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation