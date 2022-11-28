SC Lottery
Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe

Charleston firefighters were able to rescue a kitten treading water in a drainage pipe Monday...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters responded to an animal in distress call early Monday morning.

The fire department said Engine 109 responded to the call around 3:22 a.m. and found a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe.

The kitten was treading water, but firefighters were able to rescue the feline from about six feet inside the pipe.

The fire department says the kitten was given to the caller for rehabilitation.

Captain Evans, Engineer Schiavi, Firefighter Higginbothan and Firefighter Moyer of Engine 109 were able to rescue a kitten stuck in a drainage pipe.(Charleston Fire Department)

