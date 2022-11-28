FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the westbound side of I-26 has two lanes closed Monday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows two left lanes of I-26 closed just before the Jedburg Road exit.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area.

Berkeley County: There is a collision on I-26 near the 194 mile marker. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/vJxqElKPfM — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) November 28, 2022

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

