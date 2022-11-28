FIRST ALERT: Crash causing delays on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the westbound side of I-26 has two lanes closed Monday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows two left lanes of I-26 closed just before the Jedburg Road exit.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
