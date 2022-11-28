SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after crash downs power lines

Charleston Police say Savannah Highway is closed in both directions near Wappoo Road after a...
Charleston Police say Savannah Highway is closed in both directions near Wappoo Road after a crash caused power lines to fall onto the roadway.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both directions of Savannah Highway.

The lines are blocking the roadway near Wappoo Road, police said on Twitter.

Injuries in the crash appeared to be non-life-threatening, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and to find alternate routes.

Power crews are on the way to the scene but police do not yet know when to expect the road to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

