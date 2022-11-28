Man charged after ‘negligently discharged’ gun kills 14-year-old, deputies say
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old negligently discharged a gun and hit a 14-year-old the day after Thanksgiving.
Deputies said on Nov. 25, they responded to Memory Lane in reference to a teen being shot.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the gun was discharged once and hit the 14-year-old who later passed away from his injuries.
18-year-old Gavin Ray Dutton of Woodruff was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen weapon.
Deputies said additional charges are possible.
