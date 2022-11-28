SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police increase patrols at Danny Jones Rec Complex amid sexual assault investigation

North Charleston Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of an underage girl...
North Charleston Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of an underage girl reported on Friday at the Danny Jones Recreational Complex.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are continuing to investigate reports of an alleged sexual assault on Friday at the Danny Jones Recreational Complex.

Deputy Police Chief Ken Hagge released the following statement Monday afternoon:

In reference to the alleged incident at Danny Jones, our investigators have been working through the weekend and will continue to thoroughly investigate as information becomes available.  NCPD understands the community is concerned just as we are, however, we are fully investigating this, and have placed that area on Special Patrol.

An incident report states police met with the foster parents of an underage girl at approximately 2:31 p.m. on Friday at their home. The child told deputies that while waiting on food to cook, she walked out of the home and rode her bike around the neighborhood. The victim then left the bike rather home and walked around the neighborhood in the area of the Jones Recreation Center, the report states.

There, she was approached by a man who called to her to wait for him, the report states. Police say the man stood 6 feet tall, weighed 180 pounds, had tattoos on his arm and wore blue shoes, jeans and a navy blue hoodie.

The girl said she first noticed him across the street from her and he was on the phone, then noticed he was talking to a man in a dark gray truck. She said she then noticed he was walking behind her.

The victim told police when he approached her, they walked around tracks and that when they approached the bathrooms, the suspect grabbed the victim and tried going into the bathrooms, which were locked. He found a storage room open and took her in there where he assaulted her, police say.

There have been no arrests in the assault so far.

Anyone with information can call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

