Police identify Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect; seeking information on whereabouts

Jarod Lowery
Jarod Lowery(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police released the name of the man who they said opened fire inside a Walmart during Black Friday.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Jarod Lowery.

The Lumberton Police Department obtained warrants against Lowery on assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m. Friday, with the customers evacuating as officers arrived.

Surveillance video also showed Lowery leaving the store as it was being evacuated.

Police were then notified that the victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two people “who are familiar with each other.”

Anyone with information on Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

