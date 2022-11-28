SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the nation’s average gas prices continued dropping coast to coast.

The national average cost of fuel is $3.52 per gallon, down 22.7 cents from a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, continuing a downward trend for the third straight week in a row.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a media release.

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports the states with the lowest average prices include Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hawaii, California and Nevada maintain the highest average prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a crash that downed power lines has blocked both...
FIRST ALERT: Savannah Hwy. shut down after power lines downed
Dorchester County's new 17,000 square foot, $12 million Emergency Operations and 911 Call...
Construction nearing completion on new Dorchester Co. emergency operations, 911 center
Charleston County deputies continue searching for leads in a shooting that sent a...
Deputies investigate McClellanville shooting
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre