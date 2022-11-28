Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward after someone stole a pot-bellied pig being cared for at the Charleston Animal Society over the Thanksgiving weekend.

North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the shelter’s barn, Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman said.

The pig had been found as a stray at a Home Depot in North Charleston on Nov. 16. The pig was taken to the shelter for her protection and care.

“We are extremely upset that someone would break into our facility and steal one of our rescue animals,” President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “We want this animal brought back to us safely and we want to see those responsible prosecuted.”

Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 Reward for information that leads to the arrest and felony conviction of those involved.

If you have information on Piggie Stardust’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call North Charleston Animal Control at 843-740-2815.

