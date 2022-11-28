Savannah Hwy. reopens after power lines cleared from roadway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have cleared power lines that forced the closure of all lanes of Savannah Highway Monday afternoon.

A crash reported shortly before 3 p.m. resulted in the lines being downed, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Power crews were said to be on the way to the scene but Gillooly said police were able to clear the lines and that the intersection has since been reopened with no obstructions.

The crash did involve Injuries, but Gillooly said they appeared to be non-life-threatening.

