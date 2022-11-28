SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Savannah Hwy. reopens after power lines cleared from roadway

Charleston Police say Savannah Highway was closed in both directions near Wappoo Road after a...
Charleston Police say Savannah Highway was closed in both directions near Wappoo Road after a crash caused power lines to fall onto the roadway. The power lines have since been cleared.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have cleared power lines that forced the closure of all lanes of Savannah Highway Monday afternoon.

A crash reported shortly before 3 p.m. resulted in the lines being downed, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Power crews were said to be on the way to the scene but Gillooly said police were able to clear the lines and that the intersection has since been reopened with no obstructions.

The crash did involve Injuries, but Gillooly said they appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from...
Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society
Dorchester County's new 17,000 square foot, $12 million Emergency Operations and 911 Call...
Construction nearing completion on new Dorchester Co. emergency operations, 911 center
Charleston County deputies continue searching for leads in a shooting that sent a...
Deputies investigate McClellanville shooting
Charleston firefighters were able to rescue a kitten treading water in a drainage pipe Monday...
Firefighters rescue kitten from drainage pipe