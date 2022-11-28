SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SLED: Death investigation underway after police activity at CCU residence hall

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area.

A second alert went out at around 7 p.m. stating there was no threat to campus. CCU sent out a third alert at around 11:10 p.m. giving the all-clear.

The university said the cause of death is pending additional investigation and out of respect for the family, the student’s name is not being released at this time.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested on the scene by CCU on Sunday night and is leading the investigation.

“Losing a member of our community is very difficult,” CCU said in a statement. “At this time, our priority is to provide support to our campus community.”

Students, faculty and staff may seek assistance by calling 843-349-2305 or through LifeServices EAP at 800-822-4847.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Members of Ruth Jenkins family released balloons in Pineville on her 78th birthday.
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of an underage girl...
N. Charleston Police investigate reported sexual assault at Danny Jones Rec Complex
At least 40 people who live on Southwick Drive spoke to the Charleston Planning Commission and...
Traffic accidents spark Johns Island rezoning concerns
Deputies posted the still on their Facebook page Monday night and asked for the public’s help...
Dorchester Co. deputies search for man in burglary case
Arizona state troopers say a three of seven members of a North Charleston family died in a...
N. Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Murdaugh attorneys allege state pressured witness to change mind on evidence in murder case