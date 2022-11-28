SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Special election expected to fill last Charleston County School Board seat

Incumbent Charleston County School Board member Erica Cokley won reelection despite...
Incumbent Charleston County School Board member Erica Cokley won reelection despite unofficially dropping out of the race months before voters went to the box office. On Nov. 18, Cokley did not show up to be sworn in, effectively vacating her elected position.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After weeks of digging through state laws, it looks like the final school board seat in Charleston County will be filled by special election after the person voters elected effectively vacated her position.

Incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection despite unofficially dropping out of the race months before voters went to the box office. But on Nov. 18, Cokley did not show up to be sworn in.

Before the board was reorganized to have members represent the same single-member districts as Charleston County Council members, vacancies would be filled by the governor based on the recommendation of the local Charleston legislative delegation. However, when state lawmakers approved the changes, they also inadvertently changed how vacancies are filled by making reference in the legislation to state law that says all vacancies would be filled by special elections unless “otherwise provided”.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, who would have led the effort to make an appointment to the governor, says he’s asked for Attorney General Alan Wilson to render an official opinion on the confusing situation. However, he says it’s pretty clear that the seat will be filled by a special election.

“I have already been in touch with the Attorney General’s office and they have researched it. I have had senate attorneys research it and both of them have independently come to that conclusion but I want to get an Attorney General’s opinion to make it clear,” Campsen said. “I have asked for an expedited opinion because a lot of people are concerned about how this is going to happen.”

Campsen says he does not know when the opinion will be finished or when a special election will be held.

Neither the Charleston County Board of Election nor the Attorney General’s office were immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning.
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from...
Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
North Charleston Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault of an underage girl...
N. Charleston Police increase patrols at Danny Jones Rec Complex amid sexual assault investigation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea