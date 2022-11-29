Charleston man accused of criminal solicitation of a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing a pair of charges connected with an attempt to sexually exploit an underage child, the state’s attorney general’s office says.

Matthew Robert Jordan, 38, is charged with attempted criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested Jordan on Tuesday.

Investigators say Jordan solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed was a minor for the purpose of sex.

A judge set bond at $250,000 on the solicitation charge, which is a felony; and set bond at $100,000 on the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Jordan was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available of him.

