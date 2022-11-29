SC Lottery
Cold front to bring rain, cooler weather!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful late November day is on the way to the Lowcountry with sunny skies and temperatures that will quickly warm from the 40s this morning to the 70s this afternoon. We’ll be watching a storm system to our west later today which will bring the potential for significant severe weather across parts of the Deep South overnight. Thankfully, this storm will be weakening as it moves toward the Lowcountry but it will bring the chance of rain, maybe even a thunderstorm, tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. Warm weather will continue for one more day before a cold front moves offshore late Wednesday. Behind the front, cooler weather will move in Wednesday night and Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. The cool down will be brief with 60s expected on Friday and 70s by Saturday. There may be an opportunity or two for a few spotty showers by Sunday. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 74.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 59.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 65.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 74.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 68.

