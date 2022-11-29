Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning.

Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. Friday after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door.

Once they arrived, a man driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz C Class sedan took off at a high rate of speed and drove into the Ashley River, according to investigators.

The crash sparked an hours-long search.

At the beginning of the search, a man cried out for help, but police say they were unable to locate him. The next day crews found a deceased male in the water at 7:35 p.m.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

