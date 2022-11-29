SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex

Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said.

EMS took the child, whose gender and age were not released, to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to a lower extremity, Carson said.

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators remained at the scene as of 6 p.m. conducting their investigation and trying to identify the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say

Latest News

City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family...
Charleston drafting ordinance to elevate foundations of new single-family homes above ground
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Viewing underway for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
For five years, Paul Valentine has stood right near where his son Nicholas was shot and killed...
‘Help our family heal’: Man waits for justice 6 years after son’s murder
The agreement would call for the unnamed company to invest $3.5 billion to develop on over 600...
Berkeley Co. could spend over $100M to land record-breaking $3.5B investment