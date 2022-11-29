Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said.

EMS took the child, whose gender and age were not released, to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound to a lower extremity, Carson said.

Deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators remained at the scene as of 6 p.m. conducting their investigation and trying to identify the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.