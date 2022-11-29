SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of...
Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen who they say died at the scene.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man.

Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen.

EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet been released by the coroner’s office, died at the scene.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

“We’re trying to obtain more information to determine if foul play was involved or not,” Ravenell said. “This investigation is still early yet.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say

Latest News

Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family...
Charleston drafting ordinance to elevate foundations of new single-family homes above ground
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Viewing underway for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Magnolia Hall at CCU
Death of CCU student at residence hall appears ‘natural’, coroner says