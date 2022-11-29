SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. deputies search for man in burglary case

Deputies posted the still on their Facebook page Monday night and asked for the public’s help to identify the man shown.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance image of a man they are trying to identify.

Deputies posted the still on their Facebook page Monday night and asked for the public’s help to identify the man shown.

“We believe he has information about a burglary,” the post states.

It does not name him as a suspect in the burglary or specify where or when the crime occurred.

Anyone who knows the man’s name or how to contact him is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

