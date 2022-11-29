Dorchester Co. deputies search for man in burglary case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance image of a man they are trying to identify.

Deputies posted the still on their Facebook page Monday night and asked for the public’s help to identify the man shown.

“We believe he has information about a burglary,” the post states.

It does not name him as a suspect in the burglary or specify where or when the crime occurred.

Anyone who knows the man’s name or how to contact him is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.