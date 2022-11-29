Man shot while driving in Johns Island, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man who was driving on Johns Island Monday night.

Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road. The victim told deputies he was driving toward Kiawah Island when someone pulled up in a car next to his vehicle and opened fire.

The man was unable to provide a detailed description of the shooter, police said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies are investigating what led to the shooting and Knapp said no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

