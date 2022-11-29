Viewing underway for former Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family are gathering to remember a high school athlete from Dorchester County who died in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia Campus.

Lavel Davis Jr. was one of three UVA football players gunned down on Nov. 13 as students returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Davis was an all-star football player at Woodland High School who went on to rank as one of the top receivers in the country at UVA.

A public viewing for Davis began Tuesday afternoon at Greater St. James AME Church in Summerville where friends, classmates and former coaches have been sharing their memories of Davis. They say he was dedicated to family and to helping others, someone many kids at home looked up to.

Tuesday’s public viewing followed a candlelight vigil held on Nov. 20 at the Woodland High School football field.

A celebration of life for Davis is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the North Charleston Convention Center.

Many Dorchester County District 4 schools plan to dismiss early to allow for a procession through the area to the convention center.

