SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.(CNN/Vain Fashion Group)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says

Latest News

Scott Colin Treadaway was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Pearl Avenue, police say.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters