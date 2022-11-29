FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on I-26 eastbound that is causing a backup near the I-526 merge.

The incident, reported at 2:35 p.m., has blocked the two left lanes near the Montague Road exit at mile marker 213.

A vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Montague Avenue exit just after 2:30 p.m. (North Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)

Crews remained on the scene as of just before 3 p.m.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

