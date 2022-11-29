FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-26
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on I-26 eastbound that is causing a backup near the I-526 merge.
The incident, reported at 2:35 p.m., has blocked the two left lanes near the Montague Road exit at mile marker 213.
Crews remained on the scene as of just before 3 p.m.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.