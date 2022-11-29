SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire closes two lanes on I-26

A vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Montague Avenue exit just...
A vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Montague Avenue exit just after 2:30 p.m.(North Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a vehicle fire on I-26 eastbound that is causing a backup near the I-526 merge.

The incident, reported at 2:35 p.m., has blocked the two left lanes near the Montague Road exit at mile marker 213.

A vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Montague Avenue exit just...
A vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Montague Avenue exit just after 2:30 p.m.(North Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)

Crews remained on the scene as of just before 3 p.m.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Aquarium announces plan to expand waterfront learning
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Machine parts manufacturing company expanding Charleston Co. operations