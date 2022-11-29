Help fund a wish for a child with a critical illness on ‘Giving Tuesday’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the spirit of ‘Giving Tuesday,’ the Make-A-Wish Foundation wants you to know your donation can help grant a life-transforming wish to a child right here in South Carolina.

There have been numerous “wish days” in the Lowcountry over the years, including just last month when MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital helped grant 7-year-old Kiana a trip to Disney to meet Minnie Mouse and Elsa.

Tommy, who’s now 16 years old, got his ‘Wish Day’ last year when dozens of first responders from agencies across the state—and some Star Wars Characters— put together a parade that rolled down his street in Summerville. Tommy was even given his very own golf cart.

“It’s just so surreal what happened that day,” Tommy’s mother, Heloise Schieber, says. “I do remember saying that word that day, but it was surreal. And to this day—it’s now almost a year and a half later—it was, and continues to be, the gift that keeps on giving.”

According to Make-A-Wish, wishes like the ones Kiana and Tommy received help build excitement and anticipation for kids facing critical illnesses and can help them build physical and emotional strength to fight that illness.

Schieber says Make-A-Wish truly gave them an amazing gift that impacts them to this day.

“Tommy is still listed as hospice, which happened last year. That’s how he became eligible for Make-A-Wish,” she says. “What this has done is—even though we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the day after—the moment that he’s on that golf cart, there’s nothing, we don’t think about anything, we’re just riding that golf cart and enjoying that moment. And it’s a very precious, very sweet moment for us because there are no worries when you’re on that golf cart.”

One of Live 5′s morning anchors, Katie Kamin, joins Schieber as honorees for the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s 2022 W.I.S.H Society, which stands for ‘Women Inspiring Strength and Hope.” Both women are working to raise at least $7,500 each to help fund a wish for a child in South Carolina.

Carly Bielsky, Trudy Billings, English Black, Kelley Myrick, and Carla Richey are also 2022 W.I.S.H. Society honorees.

