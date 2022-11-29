SC Lottery
‘Help our family heal’: Man waits for justice 6 years after son’s murder

For five years, Paul Valentine has stood right near where his son Nicholas was shot and killed...
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - For five years, Paul Valentine has stood right near where his son Nicholas was shot and killed with a reward poster, hoping that someone will come forward with information.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Valentine was shot dead in his car at a Goose Creek apartment Complex on Pine Shadow Drive on Nov. 29, 2016. He was 20 years old.

Murder charges against two people named as suspects in the shooting were dropped a year later.

“I was devastated,” Paul Valentine said. “It was like it happened all over again.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Valentine, 20, was shot dead in his car at a...
The father stood near the scene again this year, showing a $10,000 reward poster for anyone who drove past, hoping to soon get closure for his family.

“$10,000 doesn’t seem like a lot, and it may not be enough, but if someone wants to call in a tip that’s gonna help, I’ll pay more if they want more,” Valentine said.

Two weeks after Nicholas Valentine was killed, the family found out that his girlfriend was pregnant with his son. The boy is now 5-and-a-half years old. Valentine says the boy looks just like his son did.

“He always asks when my daddy’s gonna come down and give me a kiss,” Valentine said.

Nicholas Valentine was 20 years old when he was fatally shot in his car at a Goose Creek...
Valentine says he hopes someone comes forward with information, not just for his family, but for the safety of the community.

“This is as much for my family for closure on it as it is for the community because if they’re willing to kill someone, they’re a danger to everyone around them,” he said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a detective recently went over this case, and there are currently no new leads or tips. They continue to urge the public to come forward if they have information.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

