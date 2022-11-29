SC Lottery
Machine parts manufacturing company expanding Charleston Co. operations

The company is expected to invest $12.5 million and create 24 new jobs.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company specializing in machine parts and products announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County.

Zeltwanger LP is relocating to 9551 Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The company is expected to invest $12.5 million and create 24 new jobs.

“This expansion demonstrates our long-term commitment to our customers and our investment in the future of this company. We are honored to provide further economic growth and new career opportunities for citizens within the community,” Zeltwanger LP President Juergen Goehner said.

The company says the new facility will allow additional production to meet the increased demand in the area.

The expansion is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

