SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

By Katie Kamin
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!

Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.

It was an extremely fulfilling experience to help create the First Lady’s vision, Frost tells us.

“We saw the unveiling at a reception with Dr. Jill Biden,” she says. “It was amazing to walk through there and see everything put together and all of everyone’s work—what they had done—and it was overwhelming.”

The experience was especially meaningful for Frost because she is a ‘Gold Star’ mother who lost her son while he was serving in the Army several years ago. Frost says she was part of a special group that decorated the ‘Gold Star’ trees in the White House.

“This is the first year they’ve had three trees decorated with the gold stars with service members’ names on it that have lost their lives serving their country,” she says. “It really impacts you realizing all of them volunteered, they volunteered to go ahead and protect our nation, do whatever’s needed. And each of them also represents a family that’s left behind with a hole in their heart. So it was really beautiful seeing that.”

This year’s theme is “We the People.” Frost says there were volunteers from all 50 states there at the White House this year helping decorate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
Three members of a Charleston area family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash...
Charleston man, 2 great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Ke'Various Sparks was sentenced to 45 years after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in...
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say

Latest News

City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family...
Charleston may require elevated foundations of new single-family homes above ground
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Community remembers Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Joseph Pye Elementary teacher Brisa Willis has been hard at work this school year literally...
Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs help with classroom items
North Charleston Police are trying to identify the person shown in connection with a sexual...
Police release surveillance still in alleged sexual assault at Danny Jones Rec Complex
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex