Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!

Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.

It was an extremely fulfilling experience to help create the First Lady’s vision, Frost tells us.

“We saw the unveiling at a reception with Dr. Jill Biden,” she says. “It was amazing to walk through there and see everything put together and all of everyone’s work—what they had done—and it was overwhelming.”

The experience was especially meaningful for Frost because she is a ‘Gold Star’ mother who lost her son while he was serving in the Army several years ago. Frost says she was part of a special group that decorated the ‘Gold Star’ trees in the White House.

“This is the first year they’ve had three trees decorated with the gold stars with service members’ names on it that have lost their lives serving their country,” she says. “It really impacts you realizing all of them volunteered, they volunteered to go ahead and protect our nation, do whatever’s needed. And each of them also represents a family that’s left behind with a hole in their heart. So it was really beautiful seeing that.”

This year’s theme is “We the People.” Frost says there were volunteers from all 50 states there at the White House this year helping decorate.

