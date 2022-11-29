SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston man, great-grandchildren killed in Arizona crash

Arizona state troopers say a rollover crash on I-10 the day before Thanksgiving killed three members of a North Charleston family.
By Dani Birzer and Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/WCSC) - Three members of a North Charleston family died the day before Thanksgiving in a rollover crash in Arizona, authorities have confirmed.

John Henry White, 74, and two of his great-grandchildren, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy, died in the crash at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday on I-10 near Casa Grande, KTVK/KPHO reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a pickup truck White carrying a family of seven. Investigators say the truck drove into the median and then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll over.

State troopers said White was ejected from the pickup along with the two children.

All three died at the scene.

Four others were hospitalized with serious injuries, including three of White’s other great-grandchildren: a 13-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 9-month-old boy, who is the twin brother of the 9-month-old boy who died.

Their 33-year-old mother, White’s granddaughter, was also hospitalized, troopers said.

Investigators said fatigue possibly played a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO/WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have not said that the body they found is the missing driver.
Divers recover body during search for missing driver, crash video released
The family says the search is over following a “23 and Me” DNA match that reconnected them with...
Abducted child found 51 years later, family says
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on Nov. 11 at 1504 Wingate St, according to a Facebook post...
Police looking for missing, endangered woman
Members of Ruth Jenkins family released balloons in Pineville on her 78th birthday.
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: 3 members of N. Charleston family killed in Arizona crash
Dorchester County's new 17,000 square foot, $12 million Emergency Operations and 911 Call...
Construction nearly complete on new Dorchester Co. emergency ops, 911 center
Incumbent Charleston County School Board member Erica Cokley won reelection despite...
Special election expected to fill last Charleston County School Board seat
North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from...
Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society